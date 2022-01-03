Paul L. Williams Jr.

Paul L. Williams, Jr., 68, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, following an extended illness at the Hospice Home of Fort Wayne.

He was born on September 16, 1953, in Van Wert to Paul L. Williams, Sr. and Margaret Caroline (Bice) Williams, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, the former Patty L. (Germann) Williams and other immediate family members.

He will be interred at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery in Harrison Township with private graveside services.

