Commissioners seeking DD board members

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Commissioners are accepting resumes and letters of interest to fill two positions on the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The current term expires December 31, 2025. Members must be Van Wert County residents and typically serve a four year term.

The appointment, to the maximum extent possible, must be filled by an individual interested and knowledgeable in the field of intellectual disabilities and other allied fields.

Resumes and letters of interest should be submitted to the Van Wert County Commissioners, 114 E. Main St., Suite 200, Van Wert, 45891.

For more information, please contact Jim Stripe at 419.771.1301.