Diversion status at VW Health; what you need to know

Van Wert Health went on diversion status Sunday afternoon. Several other area hospitals have reached diversion status as well. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Diversion is a term that’s been used during increases or spikes in COVID-19 cases but there seems to be confusion of what exactly it means when it comes to hospitals.

According to Ellen Rager, Director of Marketing, Communications, and Community Relations, Van Wert Health went on diversion Sunday afternoon and remained there as of Monday night. Before that, the facility was on diversion status just before Christmas.

“The recent increase of COVID and influenza cases in our region is stretching our hospital personnel and resources,” Rager explained. “When we declare that we are on a diversion status, this means we may have to transfer care for a patient to another facility. It’s not uncommon for our hospital, or any other hospital to be on emergency diversion status.”

“It’s simply a response when we have a spike in the number of patients at our hospital,” she added. “At times throughout the year, we will go on diversion for only an hour and sometimes it extends for several hours at a time.”

Rager went on to say the hospital wants the right care for the right patient and the right time, but added in situations with limited resources, accomplishing that can be a challenge.

“If we do not have the resources to admit additional patients, we will work with another facility to transfer the patient’s care to that facility,” Rager stated. “Diversion is also only done when it is safe to send the patient elsewhere and they are stable enough to make the journey.”

Regardless of the situation, if a patient comes to the hospital with an emergency, Rager said the hospital personnel will do whatever they can to help.

“Patients should never worry about being denied care or sent somewhere else during an emergency,” Rager stated. “The staff at Van Wert Health are specially trained have the ability to prioritize and take care of emergency needs as they arise.”

Rager noted that several other hospitals in the northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana region are on diversion as well, making it a region-wide issue.

“Hospital administrators throughout the region are working together to manage the diversion situation and to help patients get the care they need,” Rager said.