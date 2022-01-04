Edith Marie Clifton

Edith Marie Clifton, 92, of Wren, passed away at home Saturday, January 1, 2022, under the loving care of her family and went home to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior.

Edith was born on April 10, 1929, to Barty and Bertha (Chrisman) Boice at her grandparent’s house near Linn Grove, Indiana.

Edith was an honor student and a 1947 graduate of Central High School in Fort Wayne. She married Duane D. Clifton March 20, 1948, and he preceded her in death December 22, 2019.

Edith was a former member of the Olive Chapel U.B. Church in Wren. She worked for 30 years at Lincoln National Life Insurance Co. in Ft. Wayne. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

Survivors include: son, David Clifton of Wren; granddaughters, Julie (Dannenfelser) Hadaway (Doug) of Markle, and Mary (Dannenfelser) Beneke (Brandon) of Ft. Wayne.

Also preceding her in death were her parents, her brother, Carl L. Boice, Sr., and her daughter, Jane Marie (Clifton) Dannenfelser.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. Friends and family will be received from 2-6 p.m. on Friday January 7, 2022, at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: Wren E.M.S.