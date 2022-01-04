Guadalupe Benavidez “Lupe” Aguirre

Guadalupe Benavidez “Lupe” Aguirre, 78, of Van Wert passed away at 8:12 a.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Defiance Hospital emergency room.

She was born on April 6, 1943, in Nixon, Texas, to Ramon and Herlinda (Trigo) Benavidez, who both preceded her in death. She married the love of her life, Armando G. Aguirre January 7, 1961 and he passed away on February 9, 2020.

Lupe was born and raised in Nixon, Texas. It was there when she was 14, that she met Armando and knew someday she would be his wife. After marriage both Armando and Lupe went on to receive their cosmetology license. They then opened their first salon in Texas in the mid 1960s.

In search for a better opportunity, Lupe and her husband sold their business in Texas and relocated to be near family in Van Wert. She and Armando purchased their first hair salon in Van Wert in 1972. They went on to own other salons and a clothing boutique and numerous other businesses.

Lupe was a gifted interior designer and flower arranger. The weddings of many friends and family members were blessed with her beautiful arrangements. A true fashionista, Lupe had a flair for style and never seemed to age. She took great pride in her appearance and was always dressed to the nines.

As hard as Lupe worked, she played just as hard. When the music started, her arthritis disappeared and she danced the whole night long. Lupe was a world traveler and of all the places she visited, Spain and Italy held a special place in her heart.

Most of all, Lupe loved her family and would do anything in her power to help them. One of her favorite things to do was spoil her grandchildren.

Lupe was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Cynthia Humrickhouse of Van Wert, Sonya (Rex) Kelly of Convoy, and Christie (Stacy) Bowers of Greenville; brother, Ramon (Elsa) Benavidez of Van Wert; sister, Rosie (Jerry) Miracle of Van Wert; granddaughters, Quincy (Weston) Thompson of Van Wert and Kendal (Alex) Miller of Delphos; grandsons, Brian Kelly of Wisconsin, AJ Bowers of Columbus, and Tressel Alan Bowers of Greenville; great-grandchildren: Sebastian Parker Thompson, Erin Kelly, Megan Kelly, Dominic John Thompson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Her brothers-in-law Rafeal Aguirre and Joe Gomez both survive in Texas.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her loving mother-in-law Rosa Garcia; her brother, Antonio “Tony” Benavidez and sister, Alcaria “Kelly” Gutierrez.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with Father Chris Bohnsack, celebrating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Family and friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. Friday, January 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert. All are welcome to share a story to those gathered at 6:30 that evening.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Northwest Ohio Chapter – Alzheimer’s Association alz.org/nwohio.

