Health Dept. lauds vaccine volunteers

VW independent staff and submitted information

With 2022 underway, the Van Wert General Health District is recognizing the great service volunteers who help out at the weekly COVID-19 clinic.

“We had a large group of volunteers, nursing staff and clerical staff that stepped up to help us with these clinics,” Van Wert County General Health District Administrator Jeanette Konz said. We could not do what we’re doing for the public without them,”

Jane Oeshle (left) and Luanne Watson (right) are just two of the volunteers that help at the weekly COVID-19 clinic. Photo provided

In recent weeks, the clinics have been held from 12-4 p.m. every Thursday at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, behind the OSU Extension offices.

When you first come in you might be greeted by long time volunteer Linda Stanley.

“Today I’m going to be greeting people that come in,” Stanley recently said. “If they’re a second shot person, I’ll look at my files. Most of our people will be in for the booster shots…I tell them how to fill it out then they take it after they’re done over to the girls at the other station.”

Stanley is a former teacher who taught at Vantage Career Center for 29 years.

“So, I retired and I had time on my hands and I wanted to help the community out and I thought this is a good way to do it,” Stanley explained.

Next you might speak with Luanne Watson who checks over the paperwork and makes copies of insurance cards, IDs, or birth certificates.

Watson became a volunteer after a friend put out a plea for extra people to help out.

“I’m retired so I have extra time on my hands,” Watson said.

The number of people coming out to get vaccinated has been dwindling and that’s a bit disappointing to Watson.

“I would like to see more people getting their vaccines so I think it would help get this under control,” Watson said. “Not everybody feels that way,”

Jane Oechsle sits next to Watson and also helps check people’s paperwork. A mutual friend also urged her to help out.

“The same way Luanne did, her same friend, and we heard that they needed help and we volunteered,” Oechsle said.

Kathy Schaadt volunteers her time to administer the vaccinations.

“I retired from my nursing job about a year ago and I wanted to do some volunteer stuff and I have a huge passion for getting shots into people’s arms and I thought this would be the best way to do it and I absolutely love it,” Schaadt said.

She sees what it’s like to be a front-line medical worker and sees the benefits of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Convincing others is not the easiest thing to do.

“Some of them you just can’t convince,” Schaadt stated. “Social media has played a big role in this and it’s hard to convince some people. They just have a true belief that it’s harmful or they don’t trust it and you know you can just give the facts and hope they make the right decision.”

“Trust in the science,” Schaadt continued. “Vaccinations do work and I try to show them that it worked in the past you know with smallpox, polio, measles. We don’t hesitate getting our kids vaccinated so why hesitate on this? Just get your vaccinations.”