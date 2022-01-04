Irvin D. Tumblin Jr.

Irvin D. Tumblin Jr., 62, of Van Wert, died at 12:07 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Van Wert Health.

He was born February 10, 1959, in Defiance, to Irvin D. and Irma (Boggs) Tumblin, who both preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, the former Gloria Ross, June 28, 1980, and together they shared over 41 years of marriage.

Irvin Tumblin Jr.

He retired from Eaton Corporation in Van Wert, after many years of service. Irvin was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Van Wert.

Irvin enjoyed traveling, classic cars, taking motorcycle trips, was an avid outdoorsman and could be found tinkering on just about anything. Most importantly, he loved spending time and being involved with all of his grandchildren’s activities.

He is survived by his wife; children, Travis (Melinda) Tumblin of Payne, Erica (Matthew) Noggle of Haviland, and Nathaniel Tumblin of Columbus; grandchildren, Caden, Devon, Xander, Myles and McKenzie Tumblin and Allison, Blake and Cayla Noggle; a brother, Arthur (Betty) Tumblin of Cloverdale, and a sister, Beulah (Mike) Prowant of Cloverdale.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Shaun Matako, officiating. Friends and family may call from 4-8 p.m. Monday, January 10, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials may be directed to Grover Hill Fire & E.M.S.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.