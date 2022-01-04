John Edward McGhee

John Edward McGhee, 78, of Van Wert, passed away at 9 a.m., Sunday, January 2, 2021, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born on March 10, 1943, in Tiger, Arizona, to Opel Emory and Catherine (Royall) McGhee, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, David L. McGhee on October 30, 2021.

Family survivors include his sister-in-law, Claudia S. McGhee of Van Wert; two nephews, Brian (Janeen) McGhee of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Douglas McGhee of Butler, Indiana; great nieces and nephews: Ashley, Ian, Savonna and Nevaeh; a great-great nephew, Eli, and great-great niece, Ella.

John had worked at the Thomas Edison School.

There will be no local services and he will be interred at Olivewood Cemetery in Riverside, California.