Max Knittle

Max Knittle, 91, of Willshire, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Van Wert Health.

He was born on May 14, 1930, in Decatur, Indiana to Gregg R. Knittle and Dorothy V. (Brittson) Knittle, who both preceded him in death. Max was united in marriage to Sheryl Ridenour May 6, 1972, in Willshire.

Max was a supervisor at Continental Can for 32 years, retiring in 1993.

He was a member of the Willshire Sportsman’s Club. He liked to play cards at the Sportsman’s Club, and enjoyed attending sporting events for kids and grandchildren. He also enjoyed, golfing, bowling and hunting.

Max is survived by his wife; four sons, Ronald (Nancy) Knittle of Sebastian, Florida, Randy (Cathy) Knittle of Chicago, Illinois, Ryan (Kelly) Knittle of Florida, and Kyle (Elizabeth) Knittle of Wren; sister, Lucille Cole of Decatur, Indiana; sister-in-law, Mary Knittle of Decatur, Indiana; sister-in-law, Marge Knittle of Tennessee; twelve grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Knittle; brothers, Lisle and Rev. Carey Knittle; sister, Rose Ann Plumley; grandson, Ben Knittle, and great-grandson, Tyler.

Max requested no public visitation or service to be held.

Preferred memorials: Willshire Sportsman’s Club or Wren EMS.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, Indiana.