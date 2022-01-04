Random Thoughts: hoops poll, Rose Bowl

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around basketball polls, Paulding’s Tyler Arend, Rose Bowl observations and opt outs.

Polls

In the initial Associated Press boys basketball poll of the season, Ottawa-Glandorf is ranked No. 1 in Division III, while Wayne Trace is No. 12.

Antwerp is ranked No. 2 in Division IV behind Botkins and Marion Local is No. 13. Van Wert will host the Flyers on Saturday.

The girls poll is due out today and I believe Crestview will be ranked in the Top 10, perhaps somewhere in the top 5 or 6 in Division IV.

Tyler Arend

Paulding’s Tyler Arend recently announced he’s stepping away as head football coach at Paulding.

He’s also the school’s athletic director and he’ll stay on in that role. Being a head football coach and athletic director is no easy undertaking, especially with a young family.

He spent seven seasons as head coach. The search for a replacement will begin immediately.

Rose Bowl observations

Some observations from Saturday’s Rose Bowl – Hopefully, the Ohio State offensive line is more settled next year. What I mean by that is I hope the guys up front are playing their natural positions. Too many of them were playing out of position this year.

Simply put, Ohio State needs to do a better job run blocking. The running game has been more of a hit or miss proposition as of late. Consistency is the key. I’m not suggesting a return to three yards and a cloud of dust but it says a lot when a team can punish an opposing defense by grinding out the necessary yardage on third and short.

Cade Stover looked very good at linebacker during Saturday’s game. He played the position in high school and while it’s a huge jump from that level to the collegiate level, it’s his natural position.

Hopefully, he’ll play there this fall, instead of lining up at tight end. What I’m saying is his talents are better utilized on the defensive side of the ball.

Opt outs

As I’ve expressed before, I understand why players opt out of bowl games, but I don’t like it. It doesn’t seem right.

Having said that, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is a good example of why some players may choose to opt out of non-playoff bowl games. He suffered a leg injury early on in the Sugar Bowl and missed the rest of the game.

It’s not yet clear how severe the injury is, but here’s hoping he makes a full recovery and hopefully, it won’t affect his draft status.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.