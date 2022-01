Students of the Month…

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month, sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students making the Knight Leaderboard each month will be put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas December Students of the Month are Deklan Speaks, Zoey Adams, Nathan Gros, Kinsley Schuette and Chase Feasby. Photo submitted