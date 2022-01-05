A New Year…

It’s 2022 and the entertainment in Van Wert is fresh and new!

Blue Man Group has released for sale and has proven to be in great demand with ticket buyers from around the region securing their seats for this May 8 performance.

Popularity is certainly a consideration when programming shows at Van Wert Live venues. In order to make Van Wert an entertainment destination by providing experiences that are so good they demand a return, we must first begin with market demand. What we’ve found over the years is when a patron has a positive experience on a show they know they will enjoy, they are more likely to purchase tickets for an event that is a bit outside of their entertainment tastes. It is because of this desire and willingness of patrons to open their entertainment repertoire that we can present international touring orchestras in Van Wert.



Such an orchestra is The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra who will make a rare visit to the Niswonger stage as part of their first United States tour at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 22. The program will include Beethoven’s, Overture to Egmont, followed by Greig, Piano Concerto, and closing with Brahms, Symphony No 4. The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra was founded in December 1944. Its beginnings go back to numerous chamber and solo concerts given by musicians who after World War II established ties within Poland. The repertoire and artistic considerations, as well as the joy of making music together, led to a premiere chamber music concert, held on February 10, 1945 in the hall of the Music Society.

The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center February 22. Photo submitted

The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra has gone on many concert tours but this is the first tour to the United States. They have performed tours in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden, Germany, South Korea, Denmark and Ukraine and were acclaimed both by the critics and the public. The orchestra participated in numerous international festivals and Franco Ferrara Conductors’ Seminar in Siena. The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic is the largest music institution in eastern Poland. It is visited not only by local music lovers, but by cosmopolitan Polish and international patrons alike who seek art of the highest quality. The Philharmonic offers symphony concerts, recitals, organ and chamber music soirées performed by the most prominent Polish musicians and internationally acclaimed artists.



It is our hope that this rare opportunity is greeted with the artistic interest that the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra is deserving. This performance is the perfect opportunity to share the arts with a friend without the necessity of traveling to an urban environment to satisfy the craving for a cultural adventure. Van Wert Live is pleased to bring extraordinary talent right to you in 2022!