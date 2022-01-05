A Cast of Blues coming to the Wass

We are launching into 2022 with paintbrushes blazing!

First exhibit opening on January 28, is A Cast of Blues! This national-level exhibit has come to us from its tour around the country and celebrates the purely American history of the Blues and is a celebration of our county’s rich musical heritage. A Cast of Blues features 15 resin-cast touchable, masks of blues legends created by artist Sharon McConnell-Dickerson, as well as 15 color photographs of performers and of juke joints by acclaimed photographer Ken Murphy. Educational materials are also available for teachers and home school parents.

Everyone is invited to the opening party from 6-9 p.m. January 28. We will feature live, bluesy music by Kaitlyn Schmit, Frank Stemen of Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move, along with Aeddon Cartwright. Come for free appetizers, cash bar, blues and great company! Exhibit entry is free. We wish to thank the National Endowment for the Humanities, Arts Midwest and Mid-America Arts Alliance.

Watercolor Class: (in-house and ongoing) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

National exhibits arrive heavily crated on freight trucks. We can’t wait to crack open A Cast of Blues!

Art and Pint Nights every Thursday 6–9 p.m. We have a selection of art projects (designed by Ashley!) to choose from, and we open the bar. Do you have a project you’d like to start but are feeling nervous? Let us help!

Watercolor Workshop with Fort Wayne artist, Bridget O’Brien begins February 3. This 6-week course will leave participants with the ability to paint a successful landscape painting in watercolor. Limited spots available, sign up now. Price WAC Members: $40 Regular price: $45.

Thanks to everyone who donated to our Warm Up the Ridge drive! We were able to stuff an entire semi-truck to the brim with warm clothings, blankets, and 564 space heaters! We have a special shout out to Thad Lichtensteiger who gathered donations from around the community and Brian Mercer of Lee’s Ace Hardware who helps us purchase all those space heaters and get them to where they’re going!

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 South Washington Street (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837, or email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org.