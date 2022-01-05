Kalida shuts down Lincolnview 48-26
Van Wert independent sports
Lincolnview struggled through a tough offensive night and the Lady Lancers fell to Kalida 48-26 at Lincolnview High School on Tuesday.
Lincolnview led 5-0 in the first quarter but trailed 9-7 at the end of the period, then failed to score in the second quarter and trailed 21-7 at halftime.
The Wildcats extended the lead to 32-15 after three quarters.
The Lady Lancers had 27 turnovers in the game and shot 11-of-33 from the floor, including 1-of-9 from three point range.
Kalida’s Brooke Vennekotter led all scorers with 10 points, while Zadria King led Lincolnview with nine points.
Lincolnview (5-6) will play at Spencerville on Thursday.
