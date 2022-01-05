Local donation…

Employees of Alexander & Bebout, Inc. and Kitchens, Inc. recently held their 14h annual food drive in conjunction with A & B’s Christmas party. Employees collected over 15 cases of food items during the drive. Games played at the Christmas Party, along with a company match, allowed for a cash donation to the United Methodist Co-operative Ministries Food Bank, in addition to the food donation. Shown left to right: Brad Ream, Charlie Salway, Sara Zura, Ann Ream and Denny Salway. Photo submitted