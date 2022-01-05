TechCred applications being accepted

VW independent staff and submitted information

Local employers are being advised that the current Ohio TechCred application period is open and will close at 3 p.m. Monday, January 31.

Ohio TechCred offers nearly 3,000 certifications in eight different industries. Businesses submit proof of credential completion to receive reimbursement at TechCred.Ohio.gov.

“TechCred helps businesses of all sizes upskill current and prospective employees with the tech skills they need to compete in today’s economy,” Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted said.

The October round of TechCred marked the eleventh round of the program. Alliance Automation (medium), Braun Ambulances (large) and Trucent Renewable Chemicals (small) were approved for nearly $50,000 for 42 certifications.

Round 1-10 recipients included Federal-Mogul Powertrain LLC, Central Mutual Insurance Company, The United Way of Van Wert County, Vantage Career Center, Alexander & Bebout, Inc., PHD Precision Tool & Grinding, Inc., and National Door and Trim, Inc.

More information about the program can be found at TechCred.Ohio.gov.