YMCA provides assistance in a number of different ways

Kevin Morrison, YMCA Membership Director is pictured with Nate Showalter of the US Marine Corp. Photo submitted

VW independent staff and submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County has been a staple in the Van Wert community since April of 1917 thanks to a majority donation from a Mr. John Strandler, who left one third of his estate for a building and an endowment fund to be used to establish a YMCA in Van Wert.

Since then, the YMCA of Van Wert County has grown significantly, due in part to the generosity of other local individuals, businesses, and organizations.

That is why the YMCA of Van Wert County gives back to the community.

In addition to the various services offered, the YMCA donates to local causes as often as possible, and staff and directors volunteer their time to assist other organizations with events.

The YMCA also donates passes to the Y, Camp Clay, or Hickory Sticks golf course for fundraiser events that happen within Van Wert County.

One of the biggest ways the YMCA is able to give back is by providing financial assistance to individuals and local groups to be able to utilize the organization’s services.

“Part of our mission is to never turn away families or individuals due to their inability to pay” YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab said. “We currently provide financial assistance to many in our community. This includes children, families and adults through our financial assistance program.”

“In addition the Y provides free memberships to early entry military recruits, on leave soldiers, and disabled veterans,” Kocab added. “The Y also has membership agreements with Haven of Hope, Thomas Edison, MRSI, Fountain Inn and the local domestic violence shelter. We believe that removing the barriers to membership will contribute to the increased physical, spiritual and mental health of Van Wert residents.”

In addition, the Y works with individuals identified by counselors, coaches and other community members that may need support. In 2021 the YMCA was pleased to provide over $70,000 in support to the Van Wert and surrounding communities.

Last year, a scholarship fund was established specifically for the summer day camp programs at Camp Clay. Scholarships provided through this fund made it possible for more youth to participate in the day camp programs and activities. Last summer, the YMCA of Van Wert County saw a dramatic increase in the attendance of day camps, with 290 registrations over 10 weeks. The program raised over $6,000 to help fund needy families and children.

In addition to financial assistance, the YMCA of Van Wert County has established corporate discounts with local businesses and mission assistance to organizations like Westwood Behavioral Centers, the Marsh Foundation, and the Juvenile Probation Department.