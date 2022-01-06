Crestview school board meets for the first time in 2022

Lori Bittner, Nan Grace and Brad Perrott each take the oath of office for new four year terms on the Crestview Board of Education. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — The Crestview school board will have a familiar look in 2022.

Three members – Lori Bittner, Nan Grace and Brad Perrott – were sworn in for new four year terms during Monday night’s organizational meeting. The three were re-elected after running unopposed last fall.

John Auld was re-elected as board president and Perrott was named vice-president and the board approved a number of appointments, including Bittner as legislative liaison; Grace as student achievement liaison; Andy Perrott as OSBA Capital Conference delegate and Brad Perrott as the alternate; Andy Perrott, athletic council; Brad Perrott, liaison committee; Auld and Grace to the negotiations and audit committees, and Lonnie Nedderman as the district’s Vantage board member.

The board also set a tentative schedule of meetings, 6 p.m. the third Thursday of each month except for February and November,

A $10,000 service fund was established and approval was given for board members to attend appropriate seminars, workshops, the Capital Conference and related meetings and to be reimbursed for related expenses.

The board also held its annual tax budget hearing as required by law.

During regular portion of the meeting, Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said dates will be set to negotiate a new contract with members of the Crestview Education Association. The current contract with the union expires June 30.

Mollenkopf also read aloud a proclamation honoring the board as part of School Board Recognition month.

“They bear the responsibility to ensure that the educational needs of all students are met,” Mollenkopf. “Additionally the members of this Board of Education set the direction for the school district by establishing policies and procedures that govern the school district’s operation, as well as ensuring that the district’s employes are vested in the district’s mission and goals in conjunction with the district’s stakeholders.”

She presented each board member with a certificate and encouraged Crestview employees and the public to thank them for their service.

In personnel matters, the board accepted the immediate resignation of junior varsity softball coach Danica Hicks and hired her as assistant varsity coach. Kirstin Hicks was hired as the new junior varsity softball coach. Jacob Keysor was approved as an assistant varsity track coach and Matt Perkins, Spencer Rolsten and Tanner Crowle were approved as volunteer baseball coaches.

The board heard a presentation on College Credit Plus from Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen, high school business and computer teacher Shawn Schuette and guidance counselors Kris Kill and Dave Springer

Board members accepted with thanks a $1,500 donation from the First Bank of Berne for the Crestview athletic department.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, February 14.