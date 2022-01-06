Donations needed for victims of fire

Van Wert independent staff and submitted information

Donations are being sought for victims of a January 5 fire in Van Wert (see picture and story below).

There were two families involved and Van Wert County CERT and the Salvation Army are teaming up to raise support for both. After meeting with both families, it was determined that the following donations are needed:

Family Case No. 8118

Adult male: pants, 34/30; shirts, XL; shoes size, 11; coats, XL.

Adult female: sweatpants, 3XL; shirts, 2XL; shoes size, 8.5; coats, 3XL.

Teen male: sweatpants, M/L; shirts, L; shoes, size 8; coats, L.

Teen male: sweatpants, XL; shirts, XL; shoes, size 8; coats, XL.

Teen male: sweatpants, 2XL; shirts, 2XL; shoes, size 13; coats, 2XL.

Youth male: pants, 6/7; shirts, 6/7; shoes, size 1; coats, 10-12.

Youth female: pants, 10; shirts, 8; shoes, size 2; coats, 10-12.

Family Case No. 8740

Adult female: pants, 3XL; shirts, 4XL; shoes, 8.5/9; coat, 4XL.

Clothing donations may be dropped off to the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1116 S. Washington St., Van Wert. Upon delivery, inform the Salvation Army that the donation is for CERT and they will hold the items for the family to pick-up. Please advise the Salvation Army that your donations are for Case No. 8740 or No. 8118 respectively and they will ensure those donations are given to the family. Donations will be accepted until January 13.

Monetary donations may be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. To ensure the donation goes directly to the family affected, please include Case No. 8740 or No. 8118 in the memo.