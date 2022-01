Fire destroys apartment

Three adults and five children are homeless after a late night fire at an apartment on South Shannon Street in Van Wert. The Van Wert Fire Department, along with police and Van Wert County CERT were dispatched to the scene at 11 Wednesday night. Emergency crews were at the scene until 3 a.m. There were no injuries, and CERT is still interviewing the families and will provide information on donations. CERT photo