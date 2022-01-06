No new COVID deaths in Van Wert County

Van Wert independent staff and submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reported no additional COVID-19 deaths of residents of Van Wert County, keeping the total number of COVID-19 deaths at 93.

The health department did report an increase of 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 for a total of 4,832 confirmed cases. There are seven known hospitalizations of county residents due to COVID-19. To date, the health department has given 13,948 COVID-19 vaccinations. The number of recovered went from 4,531 on December 30, to 4,750 as of January 6, an increase of 219, a number which can partially be attributed to a change in CDC isolation guidelines from 10 days to five.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, a record 50,866 Ohio children tested positive for COVID-19 in December.

The Van Wert County General Health District will hold a walk-in clinic for COVID-19 vaccine every Thursday through the end of January at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds EMR Room (behind the fair office) from 12-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for first, second, and booster doses as eligible.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for ages five and up and Moderna for those age 18 and up. To receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination, a person must have received Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine or booster should bring photo identification and any pertinent insurance information. Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present as well as proof of age such as a shot record or birth certificate. If looking to receive a booster vaccine, proof of prior COVID-19 vaccination is required.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only.