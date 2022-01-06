Rivals United…

First Financial Bank will once again be the t-shirt Sponsor for sixth Annual Rivals United, a fundraiser between Crestview and Lincolnview. Every year, students submit design ideas for the t-shirts that are sold to both schools. The $1,500 sponsorship will be added to Crestivew’s total donation amount for winning the design contest, a drawing submitted by Crestview Senior Ethan Best. Rivals United runs the week of February 7-11, with a winner announced at the varsity boys basketball game at Lincolnview. T-shirts in red or yellow can be purchased through each school or at the United Way Office in Van Wert. Order forms are due by January 12. From Left to Right: United Way Director Vicki Smith, Donna Miller, Denise Frey, Ethan Best, Deena Aviles, Brad Harsha, and Alexys Deal. Photo submitted