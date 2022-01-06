Visit Van Wert lists January, 2022 events

VW independent staff and submitted information

It may be colder outside, but there are many things to do inside with Visit Van Wert’s January calendar of events.

“A new year always brings a new beginning and the community is looking forward to an enormous number of events in 2022, and continued renovation to the historic downtown area for even more excitement,” Visit Van Wert Director Kim Fleming said.

January 8 kicks off Van Wert Community night at the Fort Wayne Komets game through the Chamber of Commerce. The Komets game against the Toledo Walleye will start at 7:30 p.m. with the national anthem sung by four hometown men who are always a pleasure to listen to. Tickets are still available for $17.00/$20.00 at fevo.me/vanwertnight.

Hat Creek Arena is open every Saturday evening, and the Wassenberg Art Center has Pint Night at 6 p.m. each Thursday to enjoy collections throughout the room as well as spirits with friends.

The Van Wert Civic Theater’s Lion King Jr. will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 23, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 2:00. The box office is open at 419.238.6722 or online at vanwertlive.com.

To close the month, the Wassenberg Art Center will host a free concert with live music from 6-9 p.m. January 28, to celebrate their show called “A Cast of Blues.”

Call Visit Van Wert at 419.238.2999 or email Kim Fleming at kfleming@vanwerted.com to include events open to the public from your organization to the Visit Van Wert calendar.