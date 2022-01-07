10 people appear for hearings in Common Pleas Court

A convicted sex offender accused of being non-compliant was arraigned this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Brandon Hershey, 34, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a felony of the third degree. He also admitted to violating his bond by failing to appear and failing to meet with probation to complete his pre-sentence investigation. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 26.

Three other people admitted to bond violations this past week.

Zachary Smith, 23, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by consuming alcohol and failing to complete counseling at Westwood. He was sentenced to three years of community control, 60 days of electronic house arrest with an alcohol sensor, 30 days in jail at later date, 200 hours community service, no alcohol or drugs without prescription, substance and mental assessments and treatment, no contact with victim, and two years of intensive probation.

James Nunemaker, 31, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing a drug test and failing to complete Westwood treatment. He was sentenced to three years community control, up to six months at the WORTH Center, 200 hours of community service, two years of intensive probation, and was ordered to pay costs and monthly probation fee.

Troy Miller, 58, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by consuming alcohol and by operating a motor vehicle. A new bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for January 7.

One sentencing hearing was held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Shawn Kitner, 21, of Van Wert was sentenced to two years of community control, 30 days electronic house arrest and 30 days in jail at later date for theft, a first degree misdemeanor. He was also sentenced to 50 hours community service, substance abuse and mental health assessments and treatment, one year intensive probation, and was ordered to pay restitution of $1,748 to the victim, along with partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fee, and costs.

Four people entered changes of pleas.

Jesse Blackburn, 30, of Delphos, entered a guilty plea to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with aggravated trespassing, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 27.

Randal Michaelson Jr. 32, of Van Wert, entered a guilty plea to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. February 8.

Derek Showalter, 39, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violance, a felony of the fourth degree. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for 9:30 a.m. February 8.

Kyle Leatherman, 22, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, all fifth degree felonies. He requested and was granted Intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

In addition, Jeremy Lindeman, 39, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 26.