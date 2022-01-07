Crestview, Lincolnview lose NWC games

Crestview dropped a heartbreaker to Bluffton while Lincolnview fell to one-loss Spencerville on Friday night.

Bluffton 49 Crestview 48

CONVOY – A left wing trey by Bluffton freshman Marek Donaldson with 37 seconds left gave the Pirates a narrow 49-48 Northwest Conference win over Crestview on Friday.

Crestview’s Rontae Jackson scored and was fouled with five seconds left in the game, but missed the tying free throw.

Bluffton (8-1, 3-0 NWC) led 15-12 after the first quarter, with Kyle Kinn accounting for six points while Crestview’s Mitch Temple drained a pair of triples in the period. The Pirates were able to extend the lead to 31-23 by halftime.

The Knights (6-3, 2-1 NWC) outscored the visitors 13-7 in the third quarter and trailed by just two, 38-36, entering the final period. Gavin Etzler scored all seven of his points in the quarter and Nasir Easterling added a pair of buckets.

Jackson scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter. Temple also finished with 11 points and Carson Hunter added nine. Kinn led Bluffton with 10 points and Donaldson added nine.

Crestview will host Arlington tonight.

Spencerville 57 Lincolnview 19

Spencerville’s Josh Henline scored 20 and the Bearcats posted a 57-19 win over Lincolnview on Friday.

The Lancers struggled from the floor, converting just 6-of-33 shots, including 0-14 from three point range. Spencerville was 20-of-44 from the field, including 8-of-16 from beyond the three point arc. In addition, the Bearcats out-rebounded the Lancers by a 31-17 margin.

In addition to Henline’s 20 points, Dylan Smith scored 13.

Spencerville (8-1, 2-1 NWC) led 13-4 after the first quarter then enjoyed a 32-8 halftime lead, then led 46-15 entering the final period.

Garrett Richardson led Lincolnview with six points while Daegan Hatfield and Cole Binkley each added four.

The Bearcats will play at Bath today (4:30 JV start) and Lincolnview will play at Miller City tonight.