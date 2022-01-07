Van Wert bowlers fall to Wapakoneta

Van Wert independent sports

WAPAKONETA — Wapakoneta swept Van Wert in Western Buckeye League bowling action at Astro Lanes on Thursday.

The Redskins defeated the Cougars 2639-2436. Freshman Hayden Davis led the Cougars with a two-game series of 375 and freshmen Logan Sutton chipped in with 349 series and had the high game of 212.

The Lady Cougars fell 2358-2204. They were led by junior Ryliegh Hanicq’s two game series of 335, freshmen Mercedes Hammond’s two game series of 331 and senior Anna Cassidy’s two game series of 327.

The Cougars will take on the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans next Thursday at Highland Lanes in Ottawa.