Vantage CC threat under investigation

VW independent news

An unspecified threat involving a student at Vantage Career Center remains under investigation.

In a written statement, Superintendent Rick Turner said the threat was reported on Thursday, January 6, and is being investigated by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department.

“At no time today were any students or staff in immediate danger,” Turner said in the statement.

He also said due to the ongoing investigation, Vantage Career Center is unable to answer specific questions.