VW independent girls hoops roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert held on for a Western Buckeye League win, while Crestview and Lincolnview both fell on the road in Northwest Conference play on Thursday.

Van Wert 39 Wapakoneta 35

Carlee Young and Kyra Welch each scored 11 points to lead Van Wert to a 39-35 win over visiting Wapakoneta on Thursday.

Seven of Young’s points came in the fourth quarter, including a 5-of-6 showing from the foul line.

Wapakoneta led 11-9 after one quarter but the Lady Cougars rebounded with a 13-4 second quarter scoring advantage to take a 22-15 lead into the locker room. Welch scored five points in the second period and Sofi Houg added six.

Van Wert led 28-23 entering the fourth quarter.

Nickane Ambus led Wapakoneta (7-7, 1-3 WBL) with nine points, including five in the first quarter, while Reagan Courter added eight.

The Lady Cougars (8-4, 3-1 WBL) will host Paulding on Tuesday.

Bluffton 61 Crestview 51

BLUFFTON — Bluffton’s long distance shooting was too much for Crestview as the Pirates defeated the No. 10 Lady Knights 61-51 on Thursday.

It was Crestview’s first Northwest Conference loss of the season.

Bluffton was 10-of-17, or 59 percent, from beyond the three point arc, with Sami Scoles hitting five, including four in the first quarter, and Riley Eachus added three more. Scoles went on to lead all scorers with 21 points, while Eachus had 11. Kylie Monday and Ayla Grandey each finished with 10 for Bluffton (9-3, 2-1 NWC).

Laci McCoy finished with 15 points and was one of three Crestview players in double figures. Cali Gregory added 14 and Brynn Putman added 11. Ellie Kline finished with seven points and seven assists.

Bluffton led 20-16 after one quarter, 36-25 at halftime and 47-32 after three quarters.

Crestview (10-2, 3-1 NWC) will play at Coldwater on Tuesday.

Spencerville 34 Lincolnview 27

SPENCERVILLE — A 14-4 fourth quarter scoring advantage was the difference as Spencerville defeated Lincolnview 34-27 on Thursday.

The Lady Lancers trailed 7-5 after the first quarter and by just one, 18-17 at halftime, before forging a 23-20 lead after three quarters.

Kendall Bollenbacher led Lincolnview (5-7, 1-2 NWC) with 11 points and nine rebounds, while Carsyn Looser chipped in with eight points and seven rebounds.

Spencerville’s Gabi Croft had 11 points and six rebounds and Heidi Keller finished with eight points, as the Bearcats improved to 8-3 (2-2 NWC).

Spencerville will play at Shawnee on Saturday and Lincolnview will play at Antwerp on Tuesday.