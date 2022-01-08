Andrew Jacob Fowler

Andrew Jacob Fowler, Sr., 63, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home.

He was born on March 22, 1958, in Lima, the son of Robert Fowler and Evelyn (Jacobs) Fowler, who both preceded him in death. Andrew married Rita Ann (Seibert) Fowler December 19, 1980 and she passed away January 6, 2016.

Family survivors include his son; Andrew (Kimberly) Fowler, Jr.; two brothers, Donnie (Hilda Pauline) Fowler of Van Wert, and Robert Fowler of Van Wert; one sister, Sandra Conrad of Van Wert, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Stant.

Andrew worked at the Lima Pallet Company and loved to go fishing.

No services are planned at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: to the funeral home to help out the family with expenses.

