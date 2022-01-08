Clifton praises Van Wert, Van Wert HS during assembly

2006 Van Wert High School graduate Allie Clifton addresses high school students during a Friday morning assembly at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Home. Cougar Pride. Sacrifice.

Those were the three things emphasized by sports broadcaster Allie (Clifton) Kaslow during a Van Wert High School Cougar Pride assembly held Friday morning.

Clifton, a 2006 graduate of Van Wert High School, is in her fourth season with the Los Angeles Lakers at Spectrum Sports Net. In addition, she is part owner and host for the premier “Road Trippin” sports podcast alongside former NBA stars Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.

Prior to joining Spectrum Sports Net, Clifton was a sideline reporter for FOX Sports Ohio’s Cleveland Cavaliers telecasts, a sideline reporter for the Toledo Mud Hens, a sports feature reporter for 13 ABC Action News in Toledo, and color analyst and sideline reporter for high school and collegiate basketball, volleyball, and track and field on the Buckeye Cable Sports Network.

While speaking with students, she had nothing but praise for Van Wert and Van Wert High School.

“Home what is raised me to be who I am today,” Clifton told students. “It has allowed me the opportunity to stand here proudly and confidently and echo this message to you and hope that when you leave today you will remember to never take this place for granted. Understand and realize, and embrace what being raised here in Van Wert can do for you.”

After graduating from high school, Clifton went on to the University of Toledo and earned four letters playing collegiate basketball and was a three-time co-captain, while enduring a painful foot injury.

She went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in sports analysis and communications and a Master’s degree in liberal studies. She then began her NBA broadcast career with the Cavaliers before she and her husband left for Los Angeles. She noted the journey required a great deal of sacrifice.

“I lived in Cleveland, my husband lived in Toledo the first six years of our marriage,” Clifton explained. “Because of that sacrifice, we’re in Los Angeles. He gave up his career and re-invented himself so that I could chase what I wanted.”

While at Van Wert High School, Clifton earned 12 varsity letters in three sports, volleyball, basketball, and track and field, often arriving at the gym pre-dawn to work out, or working out with the football team.

“I am so proud to be a Van Wert Cougar and I hope all of you are too,” Clifton told the students. “Never forget where you come from.”

Clifton spoke with Van Wert Middle School students later in the day.