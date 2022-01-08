County property tax bills due February 9

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert County Treasurer Jeff McIntosh has announced that real estate tax bills for the first half collection of 2021 have been sent out via U.S. mail.

The due date is February 9. The Treasurer’s Office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each Monday and from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The office accepts payments in the form of check, cashier’s check, money order and credit or debit cards. A 2.5 percent fee will be charged for all card payments by the credit card processor. An electronic check payment is available for a fee of $1.50 and taxpayers can pay up to ten parcels for a single fee with an account and routing number.

Cash payments, along with the bill may be taken to the First Bank of Berne, 102 Christopher Crossing, Van Wert, next to Walmart. The bank will take payments through the due date of February 9. Partial payments will not be accepted.

Credit card, debit card, and electronic check payments may be made online by visiting the county website at www.vanwertcountyohio.gov and clicking on Treasurer’s Office. To make a payment over the phone, please call 1.844.419.0200 with a parcel number, which is located on every bill.

Questions can be directed to the Treasurer’s Office, 419.238.5177.