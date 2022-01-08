James D. Stanley

James D. Stanley, 70, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at home.

He was born on January 29, 1951, in Lima, to Earl Bennett Stanley and Ilo Adele (Basinger) Stanley, who both preceded him in death. He married Kathy (Schlatter) Stanley July 31, 1998, and she survives of Van Wert.

Other family survivors include three brothers; William B. (Patty) Stanley of Van Wert, Michael C. (Linda) Stanley of Van Wert and Dr. Patrick K. (Pam) Stanley of Westchester, Ohio; a stepson, Todd (Diane) Daniels of Toledo, and a step granddaughter, Madison Daniels.

Jim retired from the Bordens Cheese Factory in Van Wert and then went to work for Buckeye Exterminating in Ottoville. He was a 1969 graduate of Van Wert High School and a honorary life member of the Elks Lodge 1197 where he was the past Exalted Ruler. Jim loved playing golf and spending time with his family and friends.

Services in memory of Jim will be held at a later date for the family.

Preferred memorials: Elks Lodge 1197 of Van Wert.

