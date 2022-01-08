Linda S. Montgomery

Linda S. Montgomery, 74, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Linda was born on August 26, 1947, in Van Wert to Daniel E. and Mary B. (Dull) McNeal, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Harry Montgomery of Sturgis, Michigan; her children, Tammy (Allan) Heisler of Huntertown, Indiana, Teresa Wilson Bradley of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Randy (Jennifer) Leach of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Audrey Arend, Daniel Rengifo and Brandon Rengifo; her sisters, Wilma White of Auburn, Indiana and Janet (Dale) Schaadt of Van Wert, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Kenneth Allmandinger and Jerry White. Her sister, Peggy Allmandinger also passed away at Defiance Mercy Hospital, shortly before Linda’s death.

Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City with a private ceremony.

Preferred memorials: donor’s choice.

