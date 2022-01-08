Peggy E. Allmandinger

Peggy E. Allmandinger, 78, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 6, 2022, at Defiance Mercy Health Hospital.

Peggy Allmandinger

She was born on January 21, 1943, in Van Wert to Mary B. (Dull) and Daniel E. McNeal, who both preceded her in death. She married the love of her life, Kenneth E. Allmandinger February 18, 1962, and he preceded her in death January 20, 2020.

She is survived by her son, Michael Allmandinger of Van Wert; her daughter, Laura Farris of Wren; seven grandchildren, all of whom were her pride and joy, Jarrod Farris, Tyler Farris and Hunter (Allyson) Farris all of Wren, Bradley (Leigha) Allmandinger, Samantha Allmandinger, and Lexi Allmandinger all of Van Wert; one great-granddaughter, Greta Allmandinger, one step-grandson, Chris (Karla) Schnepp of Lima; two great-grandsons, Everett Farris and Logan Farris; two step-great- grandsons, Logan and Preston Schnepp; two sisters, Wilma White and Janet (Dale) Schaadt of Van Wert; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald (Neila) Allmandinger of Ohio City and Terry (Beth) Allmandinger of Mulberry, Indiana, and many nieces and nephews.

Peg graduated from Van Wert High School in 1961. After graduation, Peg worked various jobs including owning and operating Ken & Peg’s gas station and grocery store in Ohio City from 1970-1977 along with her husband. She then went to work at Federal Mogul from where she retired after many years there.

Peg enjoyed reading, along with spending time with her family, friends and most of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Peg faithfully served her Lord and Savior and was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Van Wert where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Brian Farris; sister, Linda Montgomery; a brother-in-law, Jerry White, and a nephew, CPL Aaron L. Allmandinger.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City. Calling hours will be held from 2-8 p.m., Monday, January 10, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.