Van Wert native Allie (Clifton) Kalsow was all smiles while being honored during halftime of Saturday’s basketball game against Marion Local. She was given a replica of a banner that now hangs in the Cougar’s Den, recognizing her for being the 2006 Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Division II Player of the Year. She’s currently in her fourth season with the Los Angeles Lakers at Spectrum Sports Net and is part owner and host for the premier “Road Trippin” sports podcast. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent