HS roundup: hoops, wrestling, bowling

Van Wert independent sports

Boys basketball

Crestview 55 Arlington 39

CONVOY — Carson Hunter was one of three Crestview players in double figures as the Knights pulled away from Arlington 55-39 Saturday night.

Six of Hunter’s 16 points came in the opening quarter as the Knights forged a 14-10 lead by the end of the period. Teammate Rontae Jackson scored five of his 14 points in the second period and the defense clamped down, holding the Red Devils to just five points in the period to claim a 26-15 halftime lead.

Each team scored 11 points in the third quarter, giving the Knights a 37-26 lead entering the final period.

Gavin Etzler added 11 points for Crestview, including three treys and Hunter led the Knights with eight rebounds.

Crestview shot a respectable 45 percent from the floor (21-of-45) and the Knights were 10-of-15 from the foul line. By comparison, Arlington was 14-of-47 (30 percent) shooting and 8-of-16 on free throws. Each team pulled down 27 rebounds.

Caden Russell led Arlington (6-6) with 12 points and Brady Kin added 10.

Crestview (7-3) will return to action Friday at Allen East, then will play Minster at 1 p.m. Sunday at the MLK Classic at Fort Loramie.

Miller City 53 Lincolnview 46

MILLER CITY — Lincolnview fought back and trailed by just one, 37-36, entering the fourth quarter, but Miller City was able to pull away for a 53-46 win Saturday night.

The Wildcats led 17-10 after the first quarter and 27-19 at halftime. The Lancers regrouped and outscored the hosts 16-10 in the third quarter.

Carson Fox led Lincolnview with 14 points while Garrett Richardson added 12. Miller City’s Austin Ruhe led all scorers with 24 and Jaden Nuveman added 10.

As a team, Miller City (8-5) enjoyed a 25-17 rebounding advantage and the Wildcats shot 17-of-44 from the floor and 13-of-17 from the free throw line. Lincolnview was 15-of-40 from the floor and 7-of-13 from the foul line.

The Lancers (2-9) will play at Columbus Grove on Friday.

Wrestling

Van Wert finishes 11th

NEW HAVEN (IN) — Van Wert finished 11th out of 16 teams at the Bill Kerbel Invitational Saturday.

Joaquin Estrada finished fourth at 113 pounds, Turner Witten placed fifth at 285 and Keaton Sudduth was sixth at 138.

The Cougars will host St. Marys Memorial in a dual match on Thursday.

Crestview finishes 13th

LIMA — Gavin Grubb was Crestview’s highest placer as the Knights finished 13th out of 20 teams at the Spartan Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.

Grubb finished fourth in the 113 pound weight class after being pinned by Spencerville’s Nyah Hodge-Miller.

Levi Grace (138) was sixth after dropping a 6-3 decision to Elida’s Parker Guth. Jayden Renner (132) won by forfeit and finished seventh and Trevon Barton finished eighth after a final round forfeit.

Bowling

Lincolnview 2249 Perry 1618

LIMA — Lincolnview notched a 2249-1618 boys bowling victory over Perry at 20th Century Lanes on Saturday.

The Lancers were led by Alex Wyatt, who rolled a 158-185-343 series, followed by Conner Baldauf (170-167-337), James Reinhart (169-162-331), Evan Bowersock (111-99-210) and Preston Bugh (91).

Perry was led by Deshuan Sanchez, who finished with a 151-129-280 series.