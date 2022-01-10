James L. McCray

James L. McCray, 78, of Van Wert, passed away Friday evening, January 7, 2022, following an extended illness.

He was born on May 28, 1943, in Van Wert, the son of Lewis B. McCray, who preceded him in death, and Martha L. (Roberts) McCray who survives in Van Wert. He married the former Charlotte Ann (Mace) McCray September 20, 1968, and she survives.

Other family members include his son, Greg A. (Nikki Harris) McCray of Van Wert, and a grandson, Maddux McCray, also of Van Wert.

Jim was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Federal Mogul in Van Wert. He was a member of American Legion Post 178, Van Wert.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert with military rites conducted by the combined honor guard of the American Legion and V.F.W. Posts of Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: American Legion Post 178, Van Wert.

