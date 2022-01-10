Lion King Jr. scheduled for January 22, 23

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre Youth Theatre is working to present the family-friendly musical Disney’s The Lion King Jr. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Show times will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, January 23.

Director Doug Grooms has assembled a cast of almost 50 youth from the local area who perform all the roles in this much-loved musical. The African savannah comes to life on stage with Simba, Rafiki, and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.

The cast of characters includes Tess Vonderwell (Rafiki), Brody Kreischer (Mufasa), Kennedy Sites (Sarabi), Lea Rode (Zaza), Connor Johnson (Scar), Jasleen Sharma (Young Simba), Evan Falk (Simba), Jettie Rammel (Young Nala), Claire Keysor (Nala), Kim Sites (Sarafina), Gabby Thomas (Shenzi), Dante Lippi (Banzai), Owen Dannenfelser (Ed), Rachel Ryan (Timon), Clara Compton (Mouse), and Kortnie Galloway (Pumba).

Lionesses of the pride are portrayed by Alexis Gossett, Meah Johnson, Katelyn Knepper, Abby Martz, Abbie Mengerink, and Grace Spieles with Ella Davis, Vaydah Deming, Beth Garrett, Parker Goins, Alayna Gossett, and Elizabeth Johnson playing Hyenas. The ensemble rounding out the cast includes Sofia Alvarado, Grant Bonifas, Lonnie Clevenger, LJ Compton, Abby Dannenfelser, Cora Dicke, Gwenyth Goins, Hadley Goins, Graylie Grose, Makyn Grunden, Alivia Hines, Ivy Lippi, Leona Mohler, Allison Owens, Natalie Palazzolo, Faith Stoler, Sophia Stoller, Mara Ryan, Luke Sharma, Liam Webb, and Kylara Wilhelm.

This show will last a little more than an hour and is appropriate for all ages. VWCT Youth Theatre provides a perfect way to introduce your children and grandchildren to live musical theatre. The staging and talent will rival larger productions.

All tickets to the performances are general admission and can be purchased through Van Wert Live. The cost for each ticket is $15 ($10 ticket price with a $5 fee). Go to vanwertlive.com to purchase online, call 419.238.6722 to purchase your tickets over the phone, or visit the Van Wert Live box office located at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center to buy tickets in advance.

Disney’s The Lion King Jr is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.