Marion Local edges Van Wert 44-42

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

In a nip-and-tuck game, it appeared Van Wert might sneak out with a victory, but the Cougars came up just short, falling to No. 13 Marion Local 44-42 at the Cougar’s Den on Saturday.

Luke Wessell’s jumper just beyond the free throw line with 1:15 left in the game gave Van Wert a 40-39 lead but from there the Flyers (6-2) used foul shots to secure the win. Tate Hess converted a pair of free throws with 53 seconds left to give Marion Local a 41-40 lead, then Brady Ronnebaum hit two and Peyton Otte converted one.

Van Wert’s Garett Gunter finds himself surrounded by blue and gold jerseys during Saturday’s game against Marion Local. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Van Wert’s final points came on an uncontested layup by Garett Gunter.

“We knew it was a tough weekend coming in and our focus is always the Friday night game, the WBL game, but we knew we would have a tough and tall task tonight against Marion Local,” Van Wert head coach Ben Laudick said. “They’re a well coached team with good skill level. We’re not pleased with the outcome but we’re happy with the effort.”

6-8 sophomore Jack Knapke scored four of Marion Local’s eight points in the first quarter and the Flyers led 8-7 at the end of the period. Knapke added four more in the second quarter and Marion Local pushed the lead to 19-12 before Adian Pratt converted a foul shot and drilled a late trey to pull the Cougars to within three, 19-16, by halftime.

“Defensive we tried to limit Knapke’s touches inside as much as we could and I thought Aidan did as well as he could and got some help from his teammates,” Laudick explained.

Pratt added seven more points in the third quarter and gave the Cougars their first lead of the game, 30-29, with an offensive rebound and layup late in the quarter. However, Knapke beat the buzzer with a basket to give the Flyers a 31-30 lead at the end of the period. He went to finish with 14 points.

The Cougars managed to tie the game twice in the fourth quarter, 34-34 and 37-37.

Pratt led all scorers with 22, while Gunter added 11. Luke Wessell scored seven points, all in the second half.

“He’s improved quite a bit and his confidence is growing,” Laudick said of Wessell. “When his number is called he does a good job of doing what is asked. I’m very pleased with him.”

Van Wert finished 15-of-46 from the floor and 7-of-11 from the foul line, while Marion Local was 16-of-42 and 7-of-9. Despite a Marion Local’s size advantage, the Cougars finished with a 26-18 rebounding advantage.

Van Wert (7-4) will host St. Marys Memorial on Friday then will head to Bryan (4 p.m. JV game) on Saturday.

Box score

Flyers 8 11 12 13 – 44

Cougars 7 9 14 12 – 42

Van Wert: Garett Gunter 4-3-11; Aidan Pratt 8-3-22; Nate Phillips 1-0-2; Luke Wessell 3-1-7

Marion Local: Brady Ronnebaum 1-4-7; Jayden Mescher 3-0-9; Tate Hess 1-2-4; Peyton Otte 4-1-10; Jack Knapke 7-0-14

JV: Van Wert 48-45 (OT)