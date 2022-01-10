Monday Mailbag: shot clock, opt outs, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Monday Mailbag is back and this week’s questions center around a shot clock in Ohio, Van Wert basketball, bowl game opt-outs and Baker Mayfield.

Q: I see the shot clock discussion is back. Several more states have added it and now LeBron James is calling for one in Ohio. How long until it happens? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s probably just a matter of time before it happens here but exactly how much time or how long is hard to say.

I’m not sure why LeBron is jumping into the discussion, given the fact that he’s in Southern California, but I don’t think his comments will factor in to the discussion.

Personally, I’m still very hesitant about adding a shot clock at the high school level, simply because I don’t see the benefit.

Some people believe it’ll make the game more entertaining and lead to higher scoring games, which isn’t necessarily true, especially if teams are already struggling to make baskets. One person once told me it would prepare kids who go on to play basketball at the collegiate level, but something like five percent of high school players actually go on to play in college at any level, so that doesn’t seem like a valid argument.

Some fans complain about stall ball, but how often does anyone see true stall ball these days? With Paul Wayne retired, it’s all but gone in Ohio.

I just can’t help but think a shot clock would benefit loaded teams and would have an adverse effect on ones that are already struggling.

If anyone has a legit reason or benefits, I’d love to hear it.

Q: Get out your crystal ball – how many boys basketball games do you see Van Wert finishing with this season? Name withheld upon request

A: That’s a tough one and besides, my crystal ball is in the shop for repairs.

I like this Van Wert team and I think they’ve shown vast improvement and play outstanding defense. They certainly have some winnable games left on the schedule. They also have some tough ones, starting with Friday’s game against St. Marys Memorial. Never mind the fact that the Roughriders are 5-6, they’ve played a brutal stretch of five games.

I’m not going to give a number but I would say that if the Cougars have a very good shot at finishing well over .500 and in the upper division of the Western Buckeye League.

C: I am completely disgusted when players opt out of bowl games. It proves that they are not team players but that they are only thinking of themselves. It disrupts the whole team. If a player opts out they should be forced to repay the school, or schools they had been playing for. They had been given scholarships, training, etc. so that they would play for the team, yes I said TEAM! Larry Morrison

A: I’m not a fan of it either.

However, I understand why it happens, especially if a player is in a non-playoff bowl and is projected to be a first round NFL draft pick. I still don’t like it though.

What I like even less is the way the NCAA transfer portal is being used, but I suppose that’s a discussion for a different time.

Q: I know you’re a Cleveland Browns fan. What are your thoughts on the Browns probably releasing or bailing on Baker Mayfield? Name withheld upon request

A: All things considered, I don’t get it, but let’s say they do release or trade him, then what? Who’s next to step in? What’s the plan?

Given the injury situation this year – Mayfield, the offensive line, Kareem Hunt, etc. – and given the fact they’ve already picked up his fifth year option, why not see if this will truly work if he’s healthy?

I do believe there is plenty of behind the scenes stuff going on and we may never know what’s really going on or what happened.

There are other issues too. The receivers as a whole are probably below average. Austin Hooper at tight end has been a huge disappointment and I can’t help but think Kevin Stefanski should relinquish play calling duties to his offensive coordinator.

If Mayfield is back next year, and I think he should be, it’ll truly be a make or break year for him and Stefanski.

If you have a sports question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.