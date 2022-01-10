New council members sworn in tonight

VW independent news

Four new members of Van Wert City Council will be sworn into office tonight.

Former Mayor Jerry Mazur will be sworn in as Council President, and the oath of office will be administered to Second Ward Councilman David Stinett, Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore and Councilwoman-At-Large Judith Agler-Bowers.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St., followed by the regular meeting of City Council at 6:30 p.m.