On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and games are subject to change.

WSKD

Tuesday, January 11 – Lincolnview at Antwerp (girls)

Thursday, January 13 – Wayne Trace at Antwerp (girls)

Friday, January 14 – Antwerp at Wayne Trace

Saturday, January 15 – Paulding at Delphos Jefferson

WERT

Friday, January 14 – St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert

Saturday, January 15 – Van Wert at Bryan (4 p.m. JV start)