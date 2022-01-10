On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live and games are subject to change.
WSKD
Tuesday, January 11 – Lincolnview at Antwerp (girls)
Thursday, January 13 – Wayne Trace at Antwerp (girls)
Friday, January 14 – Antwerp at Wayne Trace
Saturday, January 15 – Paulding at Delphos Jefferson
WERT
Friday, January 14 – St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert
Saturday, January 15 – Van Wert at Bryan (4 p.m. JV start)
