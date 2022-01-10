State officials warn of winter fire dangers

COLUMBUS — Winter weather has arrived and with it comes the dangers of safely heating the home. Since more than half of all home heating fires occur in these winter months, state officials urge Ohioans to keep loved ones safe this winter with these helpful tips from the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal and Manufactured Home Program.

State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon is asking all residents to make sure their homes are fire safe. Many fire incidents during this time of the year are preventable as long as Ohioans take the right precautions.

“It may be tempting to use alternative heating right now, but it is also important to do so safely,” Reardon said. “The use of alternative heating sources can greatly increase the chance of a fire occurring. By following some basic safety tips, you can keep yourself and your family safe during this winter weather.”

In addition to suggestions for alternative heating safety, the State Fire Marshal’s office offers these tips:

Use kerosene heaters and space heaters according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Alternative heat sources need their space. Keep anything combustible at least three feet away.

Make sure your alternative heat sources have ‘tip switches’ These are designed to automatically turn off the heater in the event they tip over.

Do not use your kitchen’s oven or range to heat your home. In addition to being a fire hazard, it can be a source of toxic fumes.

Never refill a space heater while it is operating or still hot.

Refuel heaters outdoors.

Make sure wood stoves are properly installed, and at least three feet away from anything that could burn. Ensure they have the proper floor support and adequate ventilation.

Be careful when using candles. Keep the flame away from combustible objects and out of the reach of children.

Make certain that your home’s smoke alarms are in proper working order.

Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of your home and inside and outside of sleeping areas.

All smoke alarms should be tested monthly, and batteries replaced at least twice a year.

If you have elderly or disabled neighbors, check on them regularly. Offer to test their smoke alarms and inspect their homes for fire hazards.

Have a fire escape plan that includes two ways out and a designated meeting place for family members once they are outside the home.

If there is a fire hydrant near your home, keep it clear of snow, ice and debris for easy access by the fire department.

Manufactured homeowners have some additional preparations for winter weather to maintain a safe place for their loved ones during the colder months.

“Because a majority of manufactured homes use vinyl skirting, it is very important that the skirting is always maintained and in good working order,” said Gary Whitaker, investigator for the Division of Industrial Compliance. “Missing or damaged skirting can cause many problems and cost the homeowner hundreds of dollars in heating or plumbing bills,” .

Additional tips for manufactured homeowners during the winter include: