City Council hears about code violations, enforcement

Van Wert Law Director John Hatcher provides information and clarification about warnings and citations for code violations. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Enforcement of code violations – specifically rubbish, trash and high grass and/or weeds – was a considerable topic of discussion during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

A number of warnings and citations were issued to residents by the police department in December and earlier this month, prompting the discussion and clarification.

Councilman At-Large Bill Marshall said it’s simply a matter of trying to keep the city neat, clean and tidy, while Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming and Law Director John Hatcher explained that written warnings and 10-day notices were issued prior to any citations, as required by law.

“I wanted to make it clear that we are giving notices to people,” Fleming told council. “There’s been a lot of discussion that the police are just giving tickets and nobody had any idea that it was coming and that’s not the case when it comes to be maintenance of property. People are warned before they’re summoned into court.”

Hatcher explained that even if a citation was issued, the affected resident still had a chance to avoid a fine.

“Parties that were not in compliance when they received a citation but were in compliance by the time they were in court, I recommended zero fine, they just paid court costs,” Hatcher said. “The parties that were still not in compliance when they came to court, my requested fine was $100 per household.”

“If you’re not sure on something, ask,” Hatcher continued. “Running to Facebook to complain about it without asking is not helpful to you.”

“My goal with these junk and rubbish cases is not to generate a windfall of money for the city, it’s to get properties cleaned up,” he added. “I’m willing to work with people and I prefer to work with people.”

Hatcher said one warning will be issued to a non-compliant household per calendar year.

Hatcher also informed council members that municipal court costs have increased from $95 to $135, the first increase in over a decade.

City resident Mark Davis complained to council that city ordinances haven’t kept up with technology, including bright motion detection lights and LED signs. He also complained about bushes that obstruct the view at certain intersections around the city.

Council approved three ordinances that change ward boundaries to better balance each of the city’s four wards, and the board heard resolutions recognizing former council members Joi Mergy, Joel Penton, Jon Tomlinson and Steve Hellman for their service to the city.

Three 10-year, 90 percent CRA tax abatement agreements were given approval: Van Wert Forward 1 LLC, $26 million; V-Wert II, $6.5 million for a spec building at Vision Park, and MBK LCC, $5 million dollar Custom Assembly expansion.

Prior to the meeting, all eight members of City Council were sworn in for two-year terms, including four new members and City Treasurer Charles White (see photo below).

Council members agreed to three appointments:

Andrew Davis, Airport Authority Board of Trustees

Judith Bowers, Woodland Union Cemetery Board

Bill Marshall, Energy Special Improvement District Board

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 24, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.