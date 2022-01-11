Mary Elizabeth (Crawford) Poling Schaadt

Mary Elizabeth (Crawford) Poling Schaadt, 96, went home to be with Jesus Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in her Florida home surrounded by loved ones.

Mary Schaadt

She was born on September 12, 1925, to Ivan and Edith Crawford, who both preceded her in death.

Mary married Vernon Gene Poling in June, 1946, and they had three beautiful daughters together. Gene preceded her in death on October 21, 1957. Later in life, June, 1986, Mary married Richard Schaadt, who also preceded her in death on April 9, 1991. Mary was also preceded in death by two of her daughters, Cheryl L. (Poling) Miller (Robert) in 2007 and Pamela J. (Poling) Saylor in 2012.

Mary was a strong, faithful, independent woman who loved Jesus, spending time reading her bible and being a member of several churches throughout her life. She also enjoyed reading Christian novels, crocheting, doing crossword puzzles but most of all spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter and husband, Edith A. and William Blackmore of Indian Harbour Beach, Florida; nine grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, January 17, with a celebration of her life immediately following at 1 p.m. at Alspach-Gerhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Rev. Stuart Wyatt, officiating. Burial will follow in Convoy IOOF Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.