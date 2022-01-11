Random Thoughts: big hoops games, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around a key NWC matchup, a big GMC game, the Van Wert Cougars, the national championship game, and NIL and the NCAA transfer portal, and the NFL axe.

Friday night

Keep an eye on Friday night’s Crestview (7-3, 2-1 NWC) at Allen East (6-4, 2-0 NWC) boys basketball game. It could go a long way in determining the NWC championship.

If they Knights win, they’ll remain a game back in what should be an interesting race which should also involve the Mustangs, Bluffton and Spencerville.

Friday night II

I can’t imagine there will be too many empty seats (or any at all) in the house when Division III No. 11 Wayne Trace hosts Division IV No. 2 Antwerp on Friday night.

It has the makings of being an extremely entertaining game.

Barring a monster upset afterward, the winner of that game will likely be crowned as Green Meadows Conference boys basketball champions.

Van Wert

If you’re keeping track, the Cougars are 7-4 (2-1 WBL) at the halfway point of the regular season.

The four losses have come by a combined total of 12 points.

National championship

Like it or not, the two best teams in the country played for the national championship.

NIL and transfer portal

I’ve mentioned this before but I’ll address it again – it seems the NCAA’s Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) is already broken, as is the transfer portal.

NIL was meant to put money in the pockets of NCAA student-athletes, when the opportunity presented itself. The problem is, the guidelines and rules are incomplete or fuzzy at best.

As it stands now, this will quickly separate the haves and have-nots even more and will create a clear division between traditional powers and other programs.

I’ve never bought the argument that scholarship athletes get nothing in return for their services. The word scholarship refutes that. A full or even partial scholarship is worth a substantial amount of money. While I don’t begrudge anyone who is able to make a lot of money, I don’t think this is how the NIL rule was intended to be.

It’s already time for the NCAA to re-address some of the rules and provide better and more uniform guidance.

As far as the transfer portal, it’s out of hand too.

Simply put, it should be reserved for cases of a coaching or staff change or family hardship or other extenuating circumstances.

It shouldn’t open the flood gates anytime a player doesn’t win a starting job or is benched.

NFL axe

The NFL axe swung on Monday, with the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings dismissing their head coaches. Chicago and Minnesota also fired their respective general managers.

It won’t be shocking if another coach or two is fired in the next day or so.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.