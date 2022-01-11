Riedel running for Congressional seat

VW independent news and submitted information

DEFIANCE — State Representative Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) has announced his candidacy for the 9th Congressional District. The district spans across Northwest Ohio and covers Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams, and Wood Counties.

Craig Riedel

“After a great deal of thought, prayer, and support from family and friends, I have decided to seek the Republican nomination for Congress in Ohio’s 9th district.” Riedel said in a press release. “I am sick of career politicians making promises, failing to deliver, then passing the buck. Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo) does not share the values of the voters in Northwest Ohio and it is past time for her 53-year political career to end.”

“Joe Biden, and radical Democrats like Marcy Kaptur and Nancy Pelosi are dragging America in the wrong direction,” Riedel added. “I am running for Congress to work hard and deliver results for the people of Northwest Ohio. I will be a leading voice for a conservative agenda that will make Ohio and America stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever before.”

Riedel is currently serving his third term as state representative to the 82nd Ohio House District, which includes Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, as well as part of Auglaize County. Prior to that, he worked as a civil engineer for 27 years at Nucor Steel.

He and his wife Danette currently reside in Defiance.