16 defendants appear for court hearings

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

16 people appeared for hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week, including four defendants who were sentenced on various charges.

Carl Robinson, 39, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control and up to six months at the WORTH Center on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, third and fifth degree felonies. In addition, he was sentenced to 30 days jail at later date, 200 hours community service, was ordered to have no alcohol or drugs without a valid prescription, undergo substance abuse and mental health assessment and treatment, serve two years of intensive probation, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, a monthly probation fee, and court costs.

Dillon Nihiser, 25, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, up to six months at the WORTH Center and 30 days in jail at a later date on charges of breaking and entering and theft, both fifth degree felonies. In addition, he was ordered to perform 200 hours community service, have no alcohol or drugs without a valid prescription, undergo substance and mental health assessments and treatment, serve two years of intensive probation, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, a monthly probation fee, costs and restitution of $7,970.

Kenneth Dunaway, 49, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. He was placed at Talbert House until released by Talbert House and the probation department, was ordered to perform 200 hours community service, serve 30 days in jail at later date, consume no alcohol or possess drugs without a prescription, undergo substance abuse and mental health assessment and treatment, and pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fee, and costs.

Robert Thompson, 38, of Van Wert was sentenced to 14 months in prison for assault, a fourth degree felony. He was given credit for 112 days served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Two people admitted to probation violations and a third appeared for a bond violation.

Jared Smith, 33, of Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by possessing and using heroin. He was sentenced to three years of community control, up to six months at the WORTH Center, perform 200 hours of community service, was ordered to undergo substance abuse and mental health assessment and treatment, serve two years intensive probation, and ordered to pay monthly probation fee, and costs.

Chad Diltz, 45, of Van Wert, appeared for a bond violation on a pending case. He admitted violating the bond by failing to report to probation and failing to provide a proper address. The Court set a new bond at $50,000 cash or commercial surety. He was also arraigned on a new charge of breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony. He entered a not guilty plea and was released on a surety bond on that charge, and a pre-trial conference on both cases was scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, January 27.

Six other defendants were arraigned this past week.

Kim Sargent, 59, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, both third degree felonies. He was released on a continuation of the Van Wert Municipal Court bond with a no contact order with both victims. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. February 2.

Brandon Decker, 24, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety. And he was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pretrial conference was set for 9 a.m. February 2.

Troy Miller, 58, of Van Wert, pleaded not guity to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a third degree felony; driving under OVI suspension, a first degree misdemeanor, and vandalism, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond on both cases, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, January 27.

Rickey Shupe, 41, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond on the condition of no contact and not be on the property of the alleged victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. February 2.

Kevin Davies, 32, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond, and a pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. February 2.

Martin Marangello, 52, of Lima, pleaded not guilty to having weapons under disability, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond, and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. February 2.

Four people entered changes of pleas this past week.

Mark Tice, 57, of Convoy, entered a plea of guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with assault, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, January 27, and a previous no contact order was lifted.

Brandon Story, 42, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor and disorderly conduct, a fourth degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. February 23.

Amber Proctor, 28, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to two counts of sssault, both first degree misdemeanors and resisting arrest, also a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. February 23.

Sara Boroff, 39, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth degree felonies. She then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.