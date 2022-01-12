Daryl Neuenschwander Jr.

Daryl Gene Neuenschwander, Jr., 51, of Van Wert passed away Monday afternoon, January 10, 2022, at Van Wert Health.

Daryl Neuenschwander Jr.

He was born on May 7, 1970 in Lima, to Daryl Gene Neuenschwander Sr., who preceded him in death, and Nancy Jean (Tamplin) Neuenschwander of Ada, who survives. He married the former Audrey Jo (Mackie) Neuenschwander May 5, 2019, and she survives.

Family members include two sons, Cooper and Bailey Neuenschwander of Van Wert; two daughters, Courtney and Harper Neuenschwander of Van Wert; stepchildren, Jaykob and Jayce Edwards of Van Wert and Mason Jackson of Van Wert.

Daryl worked for the Ridgeview Hospital as their administrator and was a member of the Elks Lodge 1197 of Van Wert. He attended Lifehouse Church of Van Wert, was a member of the NRA, and loved to play golf at Hickory Sticks Golf Course with his friends.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.