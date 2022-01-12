Girls hoops: Crestview, Lincolnview fall

Van Wert independent sports

Antwerp 47 Lincolnview 33

ANTWERP — Turnovers plagued Lincolnview in a 47-33 non-conference loss to Antwerp on Tuesday.

The Lady Lancers (5-8) finished with 19 turnovers in the game, compared to 11 by Antwerp.

The Archers (7-5) held a 16-13 lead after the first quarter and a 24-21 lead at halftime. From there, Antwerp outscored Lincolnview 15-7 in the third quarter to take a 39-28 lead into the final period.

Kendall Bollenbacher led Lincolnview with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Zadria King added nine points. Antwerp’s Astianna Coppes led all scorers with 22 points and Hayleigh Jewell finished with 10.

Both teams will return to action on Thursday. Lincolnview will host Columbus Grove and Antwerp will entertain Wayne Trace.

Coldwater 65 Crestview 55

COLDWATER — Coldwater’s Riley Rismiller scored 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to power the Cavaliers past Crestview 65-55 on Tuesday.

Coldwater led 13-9 after the first quarter and 32-27 at halftime, then 51-45 entering the final period.

Ellie Kline led the Lady Knights with 17 points, while Lacy McCoy had 14 points and a team high six rebounds. Cali Gregory added 11 points and Myia Etzler finished with nine.

After Rismiller, Emma May had 13 points and Jenna Leugers added 10 for Coldwater (7-6). The Cavaliers had a 30-16 rebounding advantage.

Crestview (10-3) will host Allen East on Thursday.